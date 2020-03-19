Kamal Nath government ready for floor test in Assembly, says Jitu Patwari

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Congress leader Jitu Patwari on Thursday said that the Kamal Nath government is ready to face the floor test in the Assembly tomorrow.

"We were always ready. Chief Minister has said it himself. It was necessary the MLAs who were kidnapped be present here. Assembly is bound to obey the Supreme Court's order. We are sure and ready," Patwari told ANI.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a floor test in the state Assembly to be held tomorrow.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said the floor test would be held by show of hands in accordance with the law and it should be completed by 5 pm on Friday.

The court ruled that the state of uncertainty must be resolved efficiently and the Assembly proceedings should be video graphed properly and there has to be live telecast of the proceedings

"The proceedings would be video graphed properly. The trust vote would be conducted by showing the hands. If 16 MLAs want to come to the Assembly. Both Karnataka DGP and Madhya Pradesh DGP should provide security," the bench said.

The top court was hearing the petition filed by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other BJP leaders seeking floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly claiming that the Congress government in the state has lost the majority.

The development came after 22 Congress MLAs tendered their resignation following the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Congress. Scindia later joined the BJP.

