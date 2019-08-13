Congress leader Digvijaya Singh speaking at a function in Bhopal on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Kamal Nath govt will complete tenure without problems: Digvijaya Singh

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:10 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): There is no threat to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh and it will complete its tenure without any issues, said former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday.
"We did not face any issues in forming the government here, but the people who had been in power for 15 years had no clue they were going to be defeated. Let me clear it up, for anyone who is still doubtful, Congress was, is and will always be powerful in the state and the Kamal Nath government will rule without any problems," Singh said at a meeting here.
Talking about the process of government formation in the state, he said, "As far as the state is concerned, we got the mandate here in which the Congress was given two seats less than the majority mark. But the Independent MLAs were former members of the Congress, so we did not face any hurdles."
Digvijaya also accused the former Shivraj Singh Chauhan led BJP government in the state of being embroiled in multiple scams and said he was trying to ensure that all the scamsters of that era are brought to justice.
"There is no dearth of scams done under the BJP government, from the dumper scam to the E-tendering, there were many such scams. In the Vyapam scam too many people got jobs and degrees, I am urging the government to take measures to assure that the guilty are punished," he said.
Accusing the former BJP government in the state of indulging in vendetta politics, he said, "I too have been the Chief Minister for 10 years, for 15 years they tried to find and put a blame on me. But they couldn't find a single fault, simply because I had no portfolios, all decisions were taken by the ministers." (ANI)

