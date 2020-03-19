Kamal Nath govt will lose floor test tomorrow, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision ordering a floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly tomorrow, amid a political crisis in the state, and said that the Congress government will fall.

"Today truth has won. We welcome the Supreme Court's decision of floor test. This government is not just a government that has lost the majority but this is a regime of brokers that has cheated the people of Madhya Pradesh. This government will lose the floor test tomorrow," Chouhan told reporters here.

Gopal Bhargava, Leader of Opposition also welcomed the decision and said: "Everything will be clear in the floor test tomorrow."

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a floor test in the state Assembly to be held tomorrow.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said the floor test would be held by show of hands in accordance with the law and it should be completed by 5 pm on Friday.

The court observed that the state of uncertainty must be resolved efficiently and the Assembly proceedings should be video graphed properly.

"The proceedings would be video graphed properly. The trust vote would be conducted by showing the hands. If 16 MLAs want to come to the Assembly. Both Karnataka DGP and Madhya Pradesh DGP should provide security," the bench said.

The top court was hearing the petition filed by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other BJP leaders seeking floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly claiming that the Congress government in the state has lost the majority.

The development came after 22 Congress MLAs tendered their resignation following the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Congress. Scindia later joined the BJP. (ANI)

