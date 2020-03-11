Kamal Nath govt will prove majority, complete its term, says Cong leader Bala Bachchan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Bala Bachchan on Wednesday said that the Kamal Nath government will prove the majority in Assembly and complete its five-year term.

"Congress is in a safe and strong position. Everybody is in touch with the Chief Minister, everything will be alright soon. We will prove majority on the floor of the Assembly and our government will continue till 2023," said Bachchan while speaking to reporters here.

Besides, Congress MLA Umang Singhar informed that the resignations of MLAs who are in Bengaluru have not been accepted yet and said, "All MLAs are in touch with us; their resignations have not yet been accepted.

Political uncertainty has gripped Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the party.

Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by resignations from 22 party MLAs loyal to him.

Scindia, who was seen leaving from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Kalyan Marg residence along with Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On Tuesday, Congress sent two of its leaders -- Sajjan Singh Verma and Govind Singh -- to Bengaluru in order to pacify some of the rebel MLAs who are lodged in a hotel there and who claimed to have resigned from the state Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

