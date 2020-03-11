Kamal Nath govt will survive, all independent MLAs with us, says MLA Surendra Singh Shera

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India] Mar 11 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh, Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera on Wednesday said that the Kamal Nath-led Congress government will survive.

"The government will survive. All independent MLAs are with us, they are all my friends. We will bring back the MLAs who are in Bengaluru," said Shera while talking to reporters here.

Congress MLA Umang Singhar informed that the resignations of MLAs who are in Bengaluru have not been accepted yet and said, "All MLAs are in touch with us; their resignations have not yet been accepted.

Political uncertainty has gripped Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the party.

Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by resignations from 22 party MLAs loyal to him.

Scindia, who was seen leaving from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Kalyan Marg residence along with Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On Tuesday, Congress sent two of its leaders -- Sajjan Singh Verma and Govind Singh -- to Bengaluru in order to pacify some of the rebel MLAs who are lodged in a hotel there and who claimed to have resigned from the state Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

