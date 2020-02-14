New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and discussed the preparations for the upcoming Panchayat and Municipal Corporation elections in Madhya Pradesh.
Kamal Nath paid a visit to Sonia Gandhi's residence in New Delhi.
"I met and discussed various topics with Sonia Gandhi. We discussed the preparations for the Panchayat and Municipal Corporation elections in Madhya Pradesh," Kamal Nath told media after the meeting.
"Also, discussed our progress in the state as per our promise letter," he added. (ANI)
Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses Panchayat and Municipal polls
ANI | Updated: Feb 14, 2020 22:26 IST
