Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi, reiterates need for new MP Cong chief

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:44 IST

Bihar: Supaul brothers arrested for 'abducting' Kashmiri sisters

Supaul (Bihar) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Two brothers from Rambishanpur village in Bihar's Supaul district have been arrested by police for allegedly abducting two Kashmiri sisters from Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir and bringing them to Bihar after falling in love with them, police said.