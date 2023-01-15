Kamal Nath should run apology campaign: Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes jibe at Congress leader

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday took a jibe at Congress leader Kamal Nath and said that he should run an "apology campaign" for stalling the development work during his chief ministership.

Addressing a public meeting here, Chouhan said, "Kamal Nath ji did nothing in his 1.25 year government. Now they tweet that I will do this, I will do that! Hey, why didn't you do anything in 15 months?"

Listing out the reasons to apologise for, the Chief Minister said, "Kamal Nath ji should run an apology campaign. Kamal Nath took away the laptops, smartphones, and scholarships of the children, now apologise. Rs 51,000 not given for daughters' marriage, now apologise! Stopped the Sambal scheme, stopped the pilgrimage scheme, Kamal Nath, now apologise!"

"As much development has been done in Dhar till now, it has been done by the BJP government. Last time our government was not formed in the municipality of Dhar. The Congress stalled the development work of Dhar," he added.

Chouhan said that the investments which are being done in the state will provide employment opportunities to the youth.



"Industrialists have gone to Indore promising to invest more than Rs 15 lakh crore in GIS. This will provide employment to 29 lakh people," he said.

"Government Recruitment is on. The Ganges of development is also underway," Chouhan added.

The Chief Minister assured the people to open a medical college.

"A few days back, we had started the CM public service campaign. If any name is missing, it will be added," he said.

The Chief Minister also promised to give land leases to poor families through the land-residential rights scheme in Madhya Pradesh.

"It is our resolve that no poor of Madhya Pradesh will be allowed to live without a pucca house. We have made arrangements to teach medical and engineering studies in Hindi medium in Madhya Pradesh. Now the child of the poor will also move forward," he said, adding that it is his government's campaign to "change the lives of the people".

"It is a request to you that all the works of development can be implemented on the ground, for this the city government of BJP should be formed," he said. (ANI)

