Kamal Nath to be in Bengaluru on Sunday

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will be in Bengaluru on Sunday as his party battles a political crisis to save the coalition government in karnataka.

His visit assumes significance in the context of efforts mounted by Congress to woo back the rebeals to its fold ahead of a possible trial of strength in the Assembly.

Congress leader D K Shivakumar visited the residence of party's dissident MLA M T B Nagaraj early on Saturday morning to convince him to take back his resignation. Hoskote MLA Nagaraj and Chikballapur Congress MLA Dr K Sudhakar resigned from the Assembly on July 10.

The 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week. (ANI)

