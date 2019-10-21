Ashfaq, one of the key suspects involved in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case
Ashfaq, one of the key suspects involved in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case

Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Fake social media account used by suspects to befriend victim

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 03:41 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) probing the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case has found that one of the key suspects involved in the murder case has created a fake identity to befriend the deceased Hindu Samaj Party leader through social media.
Local leader Jaimin Bapu has told Gujarat ATS that a man named Ashfaq created an account on Facebook with the fake name of Rohit Solanki in June this year to connect with the Hindu Samaj Party leader who was shot dead at his residence in the Naka area of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Friday.
He also said Kamlesh was scheduled to meet Rohit on October 18, the day when he was murdered.
Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh had also stated that accused knew Tiwari as they spent around 30 minutes with him on the pretext of gifting him sweets.
DGP Singh had said that the shooting of Tiwari was "purely a criminal activity conducted by two people".
Maulana Mohsin Sheikh (24), Khurshid Ahmed Pathan (23) and Faizan (21) -- three accused - have been arrested from Surat by a joint team of the Gujarat Police and the Uttar Pradesh Police in the case. Later, an Ahmedabad court granted 72-hour transit remand to three accused in the murder case of Kamlesh Tiwari.
The leader was stabbed and shot dead at his residence in Lucknow on Friday. The leader was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The assailants managed to flee after committing the crime.
He was a former leader of Hindu Mahasabha. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate his murder. According to the police, the accused killed Tiwari for his objectionable comments made by him in a speech in 2015. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 04:50 IST

Elections: UP's Rampur among 51 assembly constituencies going to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Along with assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, 51 assembly constituencies spread across 17 states of the country will go to bypolls on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 04:50 IST

Hyderabad: Murder accused out on bail killed in rivalry

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Relatives of a murder victim on Sunday allegedly killed one of the accused after he was out on bail here, officials said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 04:00 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Raids at firecracker manufacturing units for...

East Godavari District (Andra Pradesh) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Following fire incidents in last 20 days, officials on Sunday raided firecracker manufacturing units in Kottapeta town here and seized two units which were allegedly violating rules and regulations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 03:46 IST

Karnataka: Heavy rains lash Dharwad, roads waterlogged

Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed the city on Saturday leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 03:30 IST

Hyderabad: Blood donation camp organised on eve of Police...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): As many as 300 police personnel from Rachakonda district, including the police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat donated blood in a mega blood donation camp organised on the eve of Police Commemoration Day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 01:59 IST

Voting for Maharashtra, Haryana assembly polls today, fate of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): With polling in Haryana and Maharashtra scheduled for today, the electoral fate of over 4400 candidates- 1169 in Haryana and 3237 in Maharashtra will be sealed in EVMs.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 01:12 IST

J-K police pays homage to 1555 personnel killed fighting...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): On the eve of Police Commemoration Day, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday remembered the sacrifice of 1555 policemen who were killed while fighting terrorists in the state during the last thirty years and paid tributes to them.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 01:12 IST

Delhi: Two criminals injured in police encounter in Rohini

Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Two criminals Akash and Karan Kapoor, involved in theft and chain snatching incidents, sustained bullet injuries during an encounter that broke out between Delhi Police Special Cell team and the two criminals in Rohini on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 00:13 IST

If I wear helmet, people will not recognise me: Puducherry CM

Puducherry [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday lashed out at Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kiran Bedi over her the Motor Vehicle's Act post, saying that if he wears the helmet during a rally, people will not recognise him.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:59 IST

Northern Army Commander visits troops at forward posts in...

Srinagar [Jammu Kashmir], Oct 20 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Sunday visited troops deployed at the forward posts in Siachen and reviewed operational preparedness.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:56 IST

AP: Two Maoists arrested in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Two Maoists have been arrested in Charla Mandal here, police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:53 IST

J-K: Self-defence training camp for girls organised in Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): A self-defence training camp under 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' programme was organised here on October 19-20.

Read More
iocl