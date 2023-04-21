Kanjhawala Hit and drag case: Sessions court to hear arguments on charges against accused on May 25

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Delhi's Rohini Court on Friday listed the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case for hearing the arguments on the charges levelled against the accused persons on May 25.

In this regard, Delhi police filed a charge sheet against seven accused persons on April 1.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Neeraj Gaur listed the matter for hearing the arguments on the charge against the accused persons on May 25.

The case has been assigned to this court by the Principal District and Sessions Judge for further hearing.

On April 18, the Magistrate court committed the case to the Court of Sessions for further proceedings after taking cognisance.

The court committed the case after counsels for the accused submitted that they have scrutinised the charge sheet and other documents and all the documents are complete.

On April 13, the Magistrate court took cognizance of the charge sheet of Delhi police.

Earlier Delhi police had filed the 800-page charge sheet on April 1. The police invoked the murder section against the four accused. There are a total of seven accused in this case. Two accused are on bail in the matter.

On April 1, Special public prosecutor (SPP) Atul Shrivastava for Delhi Police requested the court not to supply sensitive photographs of the victim to the accused persons in view of the modesty of the deceased.



Delhi Police have invoked sections of murder, destruction of evidence, conspiracy and other sections against four accused namely Manoj, Mithun, Krishan and Amit.

The other three accused Deepak, Ashutosh and Ankush have been implicated under sections related to the destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy and other offences.

Police in its chargesheet stated that on 01.01.2023, an FIR was registered at PS Sultan Puri, Delhi in which the victim Ms Anjali was dragged for many kilometres after getting entangled under the vehicle.

It is submitted that during the course of the investigation, seven accused persons Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Krishan alias Kalu, Mithun alias Arjun alias KD, Deepak Khanna, Ankush Khanna, Ashutosh Bhardwaj were arrested.

On completion of the investigation, a charge sheet of about 800 Pages was prepared with around 120 witnesses cited in the present case, police said.

On the basis of the material/evidence collected during the investigation, to the best of our capabilities, sufficient material has come on record to prosecute accused person Amit Khanna for the commission of an offence under sections 302/279/337/201/212/182/34/120B of IPC and 3/181, 185 M.V. Act, police stated.

Delhi police have accused Krishan, Mithun, Manoj Mittal of committing an offence under sections 302/201/212/34/120B/182 of IPC. Apart from these three accused Deepak Khanna for the commission of an offence under sections 201/212/182/34/120B of IPC.

The accused Ankush and Ashutosh have been implicated for the commission of an offence under sections 201/212/182/34/120B IPC.

The accused Ashutosh has also been implicated under sections 5/180 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The accused persons Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj and Mithun are in judicial custody while Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna are on court bail. (ANI)

