Kanyakumari MP Vasanthakumar to donate his salary for poor people's education

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3 (ANI): The newly-elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Kanyakumari H Vasanthakumar on Monday announced that he would donate his salary and any other reimbursement from the government for the education of poor people.

Vasanthakumar, a Congress MP, had donated his salary and reimbursements for the poor people's education even when he was an MLA from Nanguneri assembly constituency.

Speaking to ANI, Vasanthakumar said: "As an MLA, I had given my salary and all other reimbursements from the government for the poor people's education. I will do the same now as a Member of parliament."

"This is my principle and I have always done this," he said.

On Sunday, Vasanthakumar had resigned as an MLA of Nanguneri following his victory in the Lok Sabha election from Kanyakumari parliamentary constituency.

In the Lok Sabha polls, he defeated BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan. (ANI)

