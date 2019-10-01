Kapil Mishra (File Photo)
Kapil Mishra (File Photo)

Kapil Mishra slams Kejriwal after Delhi Waqf Board provides Rs 5 lakh to missing JNU student's family

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:08 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Soon after Delhi Waqf Board gave financial help of Rs 5 lakh to mother of missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmad and a job to his brother, BJP leader Kapil Mishra slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking why the state government is not offering compensation to families of other missing children.
In a video shared on Twitter, Mishra claimed that the Delhi government has provided Rs 5 lakh to the family of missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed and a government job to his brother.
Mishra questioned why the state government did not provide compensation to the families of other missing children?
"Kejriwal gave Rs 5 lakh and a government job to the family of missing JNU student Najeeb. Rumours say that Najeeb has joined ISIS. 8,000 children go missing in Delhi every year. What is the fault of their parents, because they are Hindus? Kejriwal will give money to only Jihadi and Naxals?" Mishra tweeted.
In another post, he wrote, "New scheme of Kejriwal government - become terrorists, get the reward. Rs 5 lakh and a government job. 40,000 children went missing in five years in Delhi... Rumours say Najeeb has become a terrorist. Why Kejriwal is showing kindness towards one family?"
On Monday, Amanatullah Khan, Chairman, Delhi Waqf Board, who is also an AAP MLA, had tweeted in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "Today at Delhi Waqf Board we gave a financial help of Rs 5 lakh to 3 years back missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed's mother and a permanent job to his brother Haseeb. We also helped 200 needy families."
Najeeb went missing under suspicious circumstances on October 15, 2016.
It has been alleged that there was an altercation between Najeeb and the students affiliated to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on October 14, 2016, at a JNU hostel.
Although Najeeb's family members have alleged the role of ABVP activists behind his disappearance, the organisation has so far denied any involvement in the matter. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:10 IST

Article 370 was temporary, transitional right from the...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda on Monday addressed a seminar here on the abrogation of Article 370, which he said was "temporary and transitional" since the beginning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:10 IST

Saharanpur: Man 'practicing' as doctor for 10 yrs arrested after...

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 01 (ANI): Police has arrested a man, Om Pal Sharma, practicing as a doctor since 10 years, after his MBBS degree was found to be fake.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:09 IST

Only 200-250 people under preventive detention in J-K now: Ram Madhav

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav has stated that during the abrogation of Article 370, around 2000-2500 people were under preventive detention in Jammu and Kashmir but now only 200-250 are under preventive detention.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:22 IST

Odisha registers 6-point jump to rank 7th in Niti Aayog's School...

Bhubaneswar (Odhisha) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Odisha has ranked seventh in the Niti Aayog's School Education Quality Index, registering a significant improvement with a six-point jump in the index compared to last year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:20 IST

Karnataka: HAL employees to go on indefinite strike from Oct 14

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): All India HAL Trade Unions Co-ordination Committee (ALHALTUCC) has decided to go on indefinite strike from October 14 in support of the demand for fair and early settlement of wage revision of the employees.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:17 IST

Maharashtra: Two arrested for possession of weapons, narcotic...

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 01 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested for possession of narcotic substances and weapons worth Rs 13 crore here, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:17 IST

Army gives speedy premature retirement to Jawan to pursue course...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Indian Army has given speedy premature retirement to an Army jawan, Grenadier Atul Kumar of Grenadier-Regiment after he was selected to attend a course on 'Particle and Astro Particle Physics' in an Italian university.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 04:17 IST

Delhi police take special measures to curb incidents of street...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Delhi police have taken several security measures to curb incidents of street crimes in the city on the occasions of Ramlila and Durga Puja.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 03:44 IST

4 members of 'Nandu' gang caught by Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Four members of the 'Nandu' gang were caught after an exchange of fire between police and gang members in Chhawla, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 03:38 IST

Youth should be motivated to serve the society: Andhra Guv

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): While hailing the state branch of Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has asserted that youth should be motivated to serve the society.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 03:38 IST

Delhi: One dead, one injured after fire breaks out in factory

New Delhi [India], Oct 01 (ANI): At least one worker was killed and another was left injured after a fire broke out in a factory following an explosion in a wielding tank in Mandoli Industrial Area here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 03:30 IST

Delhi govt taking all steps to prepare for onset of 'parali',...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met OP Aggarwal, CEO of World Resources Institute (WRI), to discuss ways to implement staggering office hours to combat heavy traffic congestion and air pollution in the national capital during the crop burning and winte

Read More
iocl