Kapil Mishra urges everyone to maintain peace in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Monday appealed to the people of the national capital to stop violence and maintain peace.

"I appeal to everyone to stop the violence, which will not lead to any solution. Whether it is the people who are supporting CAA or those who are against it, I appeal everyone to maintain peace. Delhi's brotherhood should remain intact," Mishra told ANI.

One Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal on Monday lost his life and one DCP got injured during clashes between two groups that took place in Delhi's Gokulpuri.

Earlier today, a clash broke out between two groups in Maujpur area. Meanwhile, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at ten locations in North-East district of Delhi, police said.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources, violence in North-East Delhi was orchestrated most likely with an eye on US President Donald Trump's visit to India. (ANI)