Kapil Sibal gives notice in RS to discuss over 'outcome of Trump's visit to India'

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Congress lawmaker Kabil Sibal on Thursday gave a notice in Rajya Sabha for a short discussion over the 'outcome of the recent visit of the US President to India'.

During his two day visit to India from February 24 to 25, the US President participated in a host of engagements over the course of his nearly-36-hour-long trip, including a roadshow, visit to the Taj Mahal, addressing a mammoth crowd at the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad, among others.

India and the United States further strengthened their defence and security cooperation, with the two countries giving a nod to an agreement under which India will get USD 3 billion of advanced military equipment including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters. (ANI)

