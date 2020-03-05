Kapil Sibal takes jibe at BJP, says those who have money will poach

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Those who have money will poach, said Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday after his party levelled horse-trading allegations against BJP.

"Those who have money will poach. They are flushed with money. They have done poaching in Goa, Karnataka and in some other states. It is all a money game," Sibal told ANI.

Congress has alleged that BJP is offering bribes to Congress MLAs in order to bring down Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh.

Stressing for the need for a discussion on Delhi violence in Parliament, Sibal said, "Tax regime says there is controversy regarding tax and we need to take it towards confidence. But in politics, it is controversy to controversy. If they need everyone's trust then they need to talk which they don't. They know if they create dispute then they can have political benefit due to polarisation. Most unfortunate is when we ask for discussion they don't do."

"Parliament is not functioning from so many days. We want a discussion. But they want a discussion on 11. Why do they want to discuss on March 11? We still don't know how many people died. We got information there are many dead bodies in the drain. The home minister is not ready to answer these questions," he said.

At least 47 people died in the violence which raged North East Delhi last week. (ANI)