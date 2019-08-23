Karan Singh requests Adityanath to install Goddess Sita's statue alongside Lord Ram in Ayodhya

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Friday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and requested him to install a statue of Goddess Sita along with the Lord Ram's statute in Ayodhya.

"I suggest that instead of constructing one very tall statue of Shri Ram, you should halve the height and make twin statues of Sri Ram and Sita ji. After all these centuries let Ayodhya, at last, do justice to the memory of this great and noble lady," Singh stated in the letter.

This will be adding another injustice to what this noble lady suffered in her own lifetime, the leader opined.

He also underscored people's "tendency to forget Sita ji and concentrate on only Sri Ram".

The seven-foot-tall statue of Lord Ram would be installed on the 100 hectares of land near River Sarayu in Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath had said last month.

He added that the construction work for the same will commence soon. (ANI)

