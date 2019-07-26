President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)

Kargil Vijay Diwas: President Kovind's Dras visit called off due to bad weather

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 10:13 IST

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will now celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas at Badami Bagh Cantonment, Srinagar as his visit to Kargil War Memorial in Dras">Dras has been cancelled due to bad weather.
Chiefs of the three services - Army, Navy and Air Force - will take part in the ceremony at the Dras">Dras War Memorial.
A flypast by the fighter aircraft that took part in the Kargil war has also been called off due to bad weather at Dras">Dras.
The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War today to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 10:30 IST

