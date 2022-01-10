Karnataka: 30 booked for violating COVID protocols during Congress' Mekedatu padayatra

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 10 (ANI): Karnataka Home minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday informed that an FIR has been registered against 30 people for violating COVID-19 protocols during Congress' Mekedatu padayatra amid the COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

"FIR has been registered against 30 people for violating COVID-19 protocols. Ramanagara district administration has taken action as per the law. We will not spare anybody who violates the law," Araga Jnanendra told ANI.

The Congress in Karnataka on Sunday began its 11 days padayatra, demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, despite the government's COVID-19 restrictions.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who reportedly refused to take a COVID test after the padayatra.



"This shows his culture; he is not bothered about the health of other people also," the Chief Minister said.

Shivakumar was leading the yatra.

The Home Minister had earlier informed that the state government have given free hand to the Ramanagar District Collector and Superintendent of Police to take action as per law.

The Karnataka government has imposed a curfew on weekends and restricted public gatherings to fight the third wave of COVID-19, till January 19. It has also imposed a night curfew and has prohibited all rallies, dharnas, protests, among others.

The Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum drinking water project, to be constructed across the Cauvery river basin, has been at the centre of controversy between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Earlier too on July 12, 2021, Bommai had said that the Centre will have to give clearance to the project as per law and there is no reason the state government will stop the project. (ANI)

