Karnataka Assembly by-polls: Section 144 to be imposed in Bengaluru from Dec 3 to 6

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Section 144, which prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area, will be imposed from December 3-6 in the by-election constituencies which comes under the jurisdiction of Bengaluru Comissionerate, including Mahalakshmi Layout, KR Puram, Shivaji Nagar and Yeshwantpura.

By-elections will be held across 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka including Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapura, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagar, Chickballapura, Hosakote, KR Pete and Hunsur.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court upheld former Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law and said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.

The rebel legislators were earlier barred from contesting polls for the duration of the current assembly, which is slated to end in 2023.

The move marked the end of Congress-JD (S) coalition government, paving way for BJP to stake claim to form a new government in the state.

The disgruntled MLAs then moved the apex court challenging their disqualification. They sought quashing of the order passed by the Speaker and prohibition imposed on them to contest elections. (ANI)

