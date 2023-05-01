Karnataka Assembly polls: JP Nadda holds roadshow in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday held a roadshow in Karnataka's Bengaluru as part of the BJP's mass outreach campaign ahead of the state Assembly polls on May 10.

A large number of BJP supporters surrounded JP Nadda's procession.

People also showered flowers and waved BJP flags along the route as an expression of support.



Earlier in the day, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party released its manifesto for Karnataka Assembly polls at an event in Bengaluru, making a host of promises including the provision of 3 free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL (Below Poverty Level) families annually.



The manifesto or the vision document was released by JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor and Lingayat stalwart BS Yediyurappa.

The ruling party, in all, made 16 promises in its vision document which promised to launch the 'Poshana' (nutrition) scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna-siri dhanya (millets) through monthly ration kits.

On Sunday, JP Nadda said that he can see a lot of enthusiasm among the people and is confident that people will vote for the 'double-engine government' and bring the party back to power.

Speaking to ANI, Nadda said, "I am able to see a lot of enthusiasm among the people of Karnataka. The people are determined to bring the double-engine government back. They are happy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, and want the development done by Yediyurappa and Bommai governments to continue in the state with the PM's blessings".

"I am able to see the indications and excitement, all in favour of BJP. Wherever I am going, people are turning up in large numbers. PM Modi started campaigning on Saturday, and people are enthralled with it. They will definitely give their blessings, and bring the BJP government back to power," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit the ground to campaign for the BJP in the last leg of the campaigning, in which he is conducting a number of poll rallies and roadshows.

The Assembly elections will be held in Karnataka on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

