Karnataka Assembly session commences today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Governor Vajubhai Vala on Monday addressed the joint sitting of both the Houses of State Legislature--the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council--on the commencement of State Assembly session.

The session will conclude on February 20.

On Sunday, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting of senior Congress leaders.

HK Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, DK Shivakumar, G Parameshwara, KR Ramesh Kumar and others were present in the meeting. (ANI)