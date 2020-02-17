Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Governor Vajubhai Vala on Monday addressed the joint sitting of both the Houses of State Legislature--the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council--on the commencement of State Assembly session.
The session will conclude on February 20.
On Sunday, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting of senior Congress leaders.
HK Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, DK Shivakumar, G Parameshwara, KR Ramesh Kumar and others were present in the meeting. (ANI)
Karnataka Assembly session commences today
ANI | Updated: Feb 17, 2020 12:57 IST
