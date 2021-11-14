Karnataka Bitcoin scam: Govt will come out with all evidence soon, says K Sudhakar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 14 (ANI): Terming Congress as a 'party of corruption', Karnataka minister K Sudhakar on Saturday slammed the Opposition over the alleged Bitcoin scams and said that the state government has ordered an investigation in the matter and the investigating team has shared all information with Interpol, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI.

Speaking to ANI, Sudhakar said, "Congress is a party of corruption. BJP is a party to expose corruption. The arrested accused was arrested as a drug user. Based on the investigation, they found out that Srikrishna Ramesh was a hacker and he claimed that he had hacked the cryptocurrency. Based on further investigation, police has filed a charge-sheet."

"We are trying to expose the scam. We would like to conduct a thorough investigation. We do not want to hide any facts or protect anybody. We are the ones who ordered the investigation. The government will come out with all the evidence soon," he said.



"This government has nothing to hide in this episode. The investigating team has shared all information with Interpol, ED, and CBI," he added.

Earlier, former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah alleged that politicians and officials were involved in a Bitcoin scam in the state and that the investigation agencies are trying to safeguard them.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar claimed that it took place on a large scale and said that it is shocking to hear the names of police officers, political leaders and businessmen in the scam. (ANI)

