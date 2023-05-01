Karnataka BJP files complaint against Priyank Kharge's "Naalayak Son" remark on PM Modi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 1 (ANI): Karnataka BJP on Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress MLA Priyank Kharge for his "Naalayak Son" remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Days after Mallikarjun Kharge stoked a massive row comparing PM Modi to a "poisonous snake", the Congress president's son Priyank Kharge on Monday outdid his father describing the holder of the country's highest officer as "nalayak beta" (useless son).

"...When PM Modi had come to Kalaburgi, he said, Aap sab dariye mat, Banjara community ka ek beta Delhi mein baitha hai (do not be scared, a son from the Banjara community is sitting in Delhi). Aisa nalayak beta baithega toh ghar kaise chalega (if the son is useless, how will the house be run)?" Priyank Kharge said.

Later, Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday clarified that his son Priyank Kharge never made the "nalayak beta" remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi adding that people were forcibly "putting things in his mouth".

While talking to the reporters, Kharge said, "He (Priyank Kharge) never said, don't put these things in his mouth. He attacked the parliament member who abused him. So don't put in his mouth these words for Modi. Everywhere this is going purposely."

Earlier, Mallikarjun Kharge had compared PM Modi to a "poisonous snake". However, he later issued a clarification on his remark, saying his statement wasn't intended at hurting anyone.

"PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake'. You might to check if its poison or not. But if you lick it, you're dead," Kharge had said at an election rally.

Slamming Priyank Kharge's "nalayak" barb at PM Modi, BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje said, "The Congress president said in a campaign speech that Prime Minister Modi is a poisonous snake. Now, his son has gone a step further, calling him a 'nalayak beta'. Priyanka Gandhi called PM Modi Hitler. Congress should know that he is not the BJP's PM but of the entire India. The people of Karnataka love him. They have shown their respect for him (during roadshows) in the last two days."

Coming down heavily on the Congress for comparing him to a venomous snake, PM Modi on Sunday said the people of Karnataka will give the grand old party a "befitting answer" in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Lashing out at the Congress, PM Modi said, "Today, when I am fighting against corruption, the Congress can't take it. They are now threatening me. They are saying 'Modi teri kabra khudegi' (your grave will be dug). It seems the Congress' only talking point in Karnataka is snake poison. They are comparing me to a snake and seeking votes on it. For me, the poeple of the country are like Lord Shiva. I prefer being the snake adorning the necks of the people who I see as god. The people of Karnataka will give them a befitting answer on May 10."

The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly polls will be done conducted on May 13. (ANI)