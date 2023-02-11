Karnataka BJP leader challenges JD-S to field Muslim CM candidate

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 10 (ANI): Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Friday challenged JD(S) legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy to field a Muslim candidate for Chief Minister's post in the upcoming Assembly election.

"If Kumaraswamy has guts, he should announce a Muslim CM candidate. CM Ibrahim is a State unit president of JD-S, let Kumaraswamy announce him as a CM candidate," he said.

The Karnataka Minister and BJP leader's stinging remarks came in the wake of controversy created by Kumaraswamy over his alleged remarks against Brahmins.

HD Kumaraswamy recently gave fresh ammunition to the BJP leaders after he attacked Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, saying that if the BJP comes to power in the state this time, "a Brahmin" will be the Chief Minister.

While talking to reporters last week, Kumaraswamy said that "if the BJP comes to power in the state this time, a Brahmin will become the Chief Minister."

Pralhad Joshi will be appointed Chief Minister, and 8 people have already been appointed Deputy Chief Ministers," he added.



A meeting of RSS leaders was held in Delhi and the next CM was decided in the meeting and Prahlad Joshi will be the next Chief Minister, claimed Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy appealed to the voters that the people of Karnataka "should not fall prey to RSS and BJP scams and false promises."

"The Brahmin CM (Pralhad Joshi) decided by RSS is not the Brahmin of our old Karnataka. He (Joshi) belongs to the Peshwas of Maharashtra who demolished the Sringeri mutt."

Kumaraswamy was also criticized by State Higher Education Minister minister CN Ashwath Narayan, who on Tuesday retorted to the JD-S leader's remarks and said that the BJP is not engaged in caste-based politics, "but is a secular party".

Sudhakar's statement came after a meeting, conducted at the party office, as a part of preparations for the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly elections.

"A meeting was held by the State Manifesto Preparation Advisory Team, and the members of district-wise and taluk-wise teams were decided. We have also decided that the manifesto should be in accordance with the aspirations of the people, We will ask what people's opinions and aspirations are. Party's manifesto will be of the people, for the people, by the people," he said, adding that we will have another meeting on Monday.

The Karnataka Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

