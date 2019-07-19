Karnataka: BJP leaders refute allegations of horse-trading

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on Friday threatened to bring a breach of privilege motion against Kolar JD(S) MLA Srinivas Gowda for alleging that he was offered Rs 5 crore by the BJP.

"Kolar MLA Srinivas Gowda(JDS) alleged in the Assembly that he was offered Rs 5 crore by BJP. We are moving a breach of privilege motion against him," the state BJP president said here.

BJP leader R Ashok too dismissed the allegation of "horse-trading" as "bizarre."

"We have faith in the Speaker that he will take the right decision. Allegations made by Congress regarding horse-trading are a bit bizarre. What fake righteousness is this? One wonders where these principles were when they cross voted during Rajya Sabha elections," he said.

"Where were their principles when they backstabbed earlier coalitions? Who paid then for hotel stays, airfare, moving people here and there? Suddenly they are wailing about principles," said R Ashok. (ANI)

