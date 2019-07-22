DK Shivakumar
DK Shivakumar

Karnataka: BJP using Guv in hurry to come to power, says DK Shivakumar

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:03 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Ahead of the floor test of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka Assembly today, Congress leader DK Shivakumar hit out at the BJP and said that they are hurry to come to power and are using the Governor of Karnataka.
His statement comes after the Supreme Court earlier today refused to give an early hearing on a plea by two independent Karnataka legislators seeking a direction to conclude the floor test in the Assembly today.
"Supreme Court has very clearly said that they can't fix the timing. It's obvious that it is up to the Speaker and Speaker has to take a call. I think a lot issues have been going on. (For) BJP it is better to wait... It shows that there can't be any deadline for this. It is better to just have a full discussion... When Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was there, the floor test had taken some 10 days. So, let us not be in a hurry. BJP (is in) hurry for power... They are using the Governor of Karnataka," Shivakumar told ANI here.
Talking about his meeting with the JD(S) leaders on Sunday, Shivakumar said, "JD(S) came to me, they wanted to speak to me. They also have their stand. They want to see that this secular government is saved. They don't mind even sharing the responsibility with the Congress party."
Meanwhile, BJP MLAs have expressed confidence about winning majority.
"There is no question of us winning. They are losing the vote of confidence today. So, if they lose, we will naturally win," said BJP leader Madhu Swamy.
Another BJP legislator Prabhu Chauhan said, "We are 100 per cent confident of our win today. BJP will win today and BS Yeddyurappa will become the Chief Minister."
BJP's KS Eshwarappa said, "The Congress-JD(S) coalition government will come to an end today in Karnataka. We are now 100 per cent confident. BJP will form government in Karnataka."
Both the BJP and Congress leaders simultaneously held legislative party meetings in Bengaluru on Sunday.
The Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned.
On Friday, the Assembly failed to meet two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the trust vote. After that, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy moved to Supreme Court challenging the Governor's directive to the government saying it was in violation of well-settled law laid down by the court.
The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113. (ANI)

