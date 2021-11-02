Karnataka bypolls: BJP, Congress leading on 1 seat each

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 2 (ANI): As the counting of votes has begun for Karnataka bypolls on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading against the Indian National Congress (INC) in Karnataka's Hangal assembly seat, whereas Congress is leading against BJP in Sindgi assembly seat.

According to the Election Commission of India data available at 10.20 am, BJP candidate Bhusanur Ramesh Balappa is leading with 23,314 votes against Congress candidate Ashok Mallappa Managuli who has acquired 13,563 votes on Singdi seat.



In the Hangal constituency, Congress candidate Mane Shrinivas is leading with 18,019 votes against BJP candidate Shivaraj Sharanappa Sajjanar who has secured 17,769 votes. While Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Niyaz Shaikh and Karnataka Rashtra Samithi candidate Udachappa Basavannepa Uddanakal have secured 204 and 137 votes respectively.

Meanwhile, in the Sindgi seat, Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Angadi Naziya and Karnataka Rashtra Samithi candidate Suneelakumar Hebbi have secured 941 and 242 votes respectively.

Karnataka bypolls took place on October 30 and results will be announced today. (ANI)

