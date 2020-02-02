Karnataka Cabinet expansion on Feb 6, says CM Yediyurappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 2 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said the Karnataka cabinet will be expanded on February 6 with 13 new MLAs set to be inducted.

"The Karnataka Cabinet expansion to be held on February 6 at 10:30 am," Chief Minister Yediyurappa told ANI.

The leaders to be inducted include three senior BJP leaders-- Arvind Limbavali, C. P. Yogeeshwara and Umesh Katti, whereas the other 10 include those of the 17 disqualified MLAs in Karnataka.

According to the sources, MLA R Shankar is also likely to be included in the cabinet later.

Last year in November, Yediyurappa had said he promised R Shankar, one of the 17 disqualified MLAs in Karnataka, that he would appoint the latter an MLC and a minister in the state cabinet.

Before being disqualified, Shankar was an Independent MLA from Ranibennur. (ANI)

