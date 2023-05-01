Karnataka: CM Bommai accuses Congress of "copying" BJP's schemes

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], May 1 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Monday hit out at the Congress party accusing them of "copying" the schemes of Bharatiya Janata Party.

CM Bommai said that BJP will be providing a food kit to the BPL families, containing 5 kg rice, 5 kg millet, and a half litre of milk, to make the best food available to the economically weaker sections.

Speaking to the reporters, during a roadshow in Karnataka's Mysuru, "The BJP government has launched the scheme to buy Jawar, Ragi, and millets grown by farmers by offering them the support price. This food will ensure nutrition. The scheme will also help in buying milk from the producers in huge volumes".

"The scheme has been prepared after thorough thinking. A lot of incentive is given for the production of millet, and ragi. All these are included in the 'Namma Poshan' campaign. All the schemes Congress has announced have been copied from us," he added.

Hitting out at the Congress party, he alleged that more than 65 per cent of the announcements made by the previous Congress government have not been implemented, and demanded the party to produce a report card.



"Out of frustration, the Opposition parties, are talking against the Prime Minister. First, it was AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge who spoke against PM Modi and today it was the turn of his son, Priyank Kharge. The people will teach a lesson to the Congress Party," he said.

The Chief Minister further accused the Congress leaders of "instigating trouble" in Varuna.

"The Congress had imagined a cakewalk in the May 10 Assembly polls. But the vote bank of the Congress is slowly shrinking. So, they decided to create trouble. They may prevent the BJP campaign but a lot of changes are taking place on the ground level. The BJP is slowly marching towards the victory stand. The voters are vigilant and the old system will not be allowed," he said.

CM Bommai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah joining the party campaign will further strengthen the party's chances in the upcoming polls.

The polling for the assembly elections in Karnataka is slated to take place on May 10, and the counting of the votes will be done on May 13. (ANI)

