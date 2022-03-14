Karnataka CM Bommai exudes confidence that BJP will come to power with clear majority in 2023 State Assembly polls

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 14 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is certain to come to power with a clear majority in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

Bommai said, "We have Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and our organizational strength. If we work with unity and work with a coordinated agenda, BJP is sure to come to power in 2023 on its own strength."

Speaking at a function to felicitate the State BJP leaders on Sunday, who worked as election in-charge in the five states which went to polls recently where BJP scored a massive victory, Bommai said, BJP would get a clear majority in the 2023 Assembly election in the state.



Bommai advocated the need for reaching the party's programmes and ideology to the electorates. "The victory could be achieved if we all work hard unitedly. I am ready to dedicate myself 24X7 for this cause," he said.

"Government and the party are like our two eyes. We reach out to every nook and corner of the state strengthening BJP where it is weak and further consolidating our position where we are already strong," Bommai Stated.

"We have learned our lessons from the previous election and in 2023 we will see the Lotus bloom 100 per cent on the third floor of Vidhana Soudha," said Bommai.

Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi, and State BJP General Secretary Mahesh Tenginakai were felicitated for their success as poll in-charges of the party in the 5 states where elections were held recently. (ANI)

