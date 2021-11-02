Karnataka CM Bommai says has taken BJP's loss in home district Hangal seriously

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], November 2 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he has taken the Bharatiya Janata Party's defeat in Hangal constituency seriously and will take corrective steps.

The Hangal constituency falls under the chief minister's home district of Haveri. Bommai is representative of the Shiggaon assembly seat which also falls under the Haveri district.

"Elections are fought on a particular time and issues, so it doesn't give verdict to the thing but, however, I have taken this election setback very seriously and we will do all the corrections," CM Bommai on being asked whether Hangal result is a setback to his leadership and party.



"We didn't get enough votes as we expected in Hangal. The main reason for this is the demise of our late leader C M Udasi, we couldn't get the support which used to have. The winning candidate from Congress Srinivas Maane has also done some work at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, for which people of Hangal supported him," CM added.

Further, CM Bommai congratulated the BJP "leaders and workers of Sindgi constituency on winning with good margin."

In the Karnataka by-elections results declared today, BJP won the Sindgi assembly constituency while the Congress claimed victory on the Hangal seat.

The two assembly seats in Karnataka went to the polls on October 30 with 28 other assembly constituencies in several states across India. (ANI)

