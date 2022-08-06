Karnataka CM Bommai tests Covid positive, cancels Delhi trip

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 6 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has cancelled his trip to the national capital after he tested positive for Coronavirus infection, the CM informed on Saturday.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and have isolated myself at home. Those who came in contact with me over the last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested. My trip to Delhi stands cancelled," the CM tweeted in Kannada.

Bommai had been on a two-day visit to Delhi on July 25 to 26, with delegations of various departments to attend the oath-taking ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu on July 25.

