Karnataka CM distributes electric two wheelers to Safai Karamcharis

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai distributed Electric two-wheeler vehicles to Safai Karamcharis working in Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha and MS Buildings organised on behalf of Karnataka State Safai Karmacharis Development Corporation near the steps of Vidhana Soudha here on Friday.

Of the 600 safai Karamcharis selected for this scheme, 400 persons will be given the vehicle in the first phase.

CM Bommai, underscoring the need to make the life of safai karmacharis easy by providing all facilities and infusing strength in their lives said, "What they are doing is an important job and they are cleaning the dust daily. Distributing EV scooters is one among several schemes of honouring their work."



Bommai said, "the safai karmacharis move in cars in the western countries and now the same thing is happening here. Now they are moving in scooters and days are not far off when they travel in cars. The government is responding to all their needs. Instructions had been given to fix the box for each vehicle. It has been decided to distribute 100 EV scooters with the boxes for each area in the name of Babu Jagajeevan Ram to take up self-employment. This will benefit around 25,000 people belonging to the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes. The schemes are formulated to provide all these facilities in a phased manner to youths, SCs/STs and women. "

"Our government is pro-poor, pro-working class and pro-social justice. We will not talk but will do it and show," said Bommai at the event.

Ministers, Govind Karjol, Kota Srinivasa Poojari, Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman Shivanna, Safai Karmachari Development Authority Chairman Venkatesh and BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi and others were also present at the event. (ANI)

