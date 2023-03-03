Karnataka CM exudes confidence in forming govt with majority, accuses Congress of making false promises

Kittur (Karnataka) [India], March 3 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has exuded confidence in returning to power again in the state in the upcoming Assembly elections while also stating that the Congress party would not win the elections because of its "bad track record".

Speaking to ANI, Bommai said that the BJP will form a government in Karnataka with a full majority.

"Congress is trying to win the elections but it will not be able to do so as they have a bad track record. When they were in power in Karnataka, they did not work for the public and only divided the society," he said.

"Congress did not do anything for the SC/ST community which is why they are out of power," Bommai added.



He accused Congress of making false promises to lure the voters ahead of the elections.

"They are making false promises which are impossible to fulfil. They say that the government will give Rs 2,000 to each home. They require Rs 24,000 crore to fulfil their promise. From where would they get such a huge amount? Congress is desperate to win, that's why it continues to make false promises," the Chief Minister said.

He said that the people of the state have faith in the BJP and will repose their faith to form the party's government again.

"The BJP's report card is in front of the people. They believe us. The condition of Congress will be the same and we will form a government with full majority," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated the Vijay Sankalp Yatra and flagged off Vijay Sankalp Van at Belagavi district. He also held a road show in the poll-bound state of Karnataka. (ANI)

