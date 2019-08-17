Karnataka CM meets PM Modi, apprises him on flood situation in state

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him on the flood situation in Karnataka.

The Chief Minister also appealed for the immediate release of funds.

The state received more than 279 per cent rainfall during the period from August 3 to August 10 which is highest in the last 118 years.

A total of 61 persons are said to have died while 15 others are still missing on account of the rains.

As per a statement, Prime Minister assured of sending central study team immediately to assess the damage and then take a call on releasing interim relief and the relief amount.

The Chief Minister also Union Minister of Railways and discussed various railway projects in the State.

"They discussed Bengaluru Sub-urban Railway, Strengthening of Railway police in Karnataka, Hassan- Belur- Shringeri new railway line and Bidar-Nanded Railway line," the statement read.

The Chief Minister also had a meeting with Union Minister of State of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri here. The two reportedly discussed various issues on the aviation sector in the state.

The two are said to have discussed about setting up a Joint Venture Company or Special Purpose Vehicle with Airport Authority of India to develop, maintain and operate state-owned airports and about expediting the works of Shivamogga Airport.

Chief Minister also invited the Union Minister to inaugurate Kalaburagi Airport, which is ready to operate. (ANI)

