BJP MLA Suresh Kumar speaking to ANI from Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo/ANI)
Karnataka CM must prove majority before any other business of house: Suresh Kumar

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:55 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Suresh Kumar on Monday challenged Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove his majority to the state before proceeding with any other business of the House.
Speaking to ANI soon after reaching the Vidhana Soudha ahead of today's Assembly session, state BJP spokesperson Kumar said, "It is up to Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy to prove to the state that he enjoys the majority. He has himself asked the Speaker to fix a time, first that should be done and then other business can continue."
Rajajinagar MLA Kumar also stated that BJP has the support of all its MLAs and there was no internal issue in the party.
"All our 105 MLAs are together," he asserted.
BJP has been upping the ante against the JD(S)-Congress alliance government in the state and has been pressing it to prove its majority in the House.
Earlier in the day, a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party was held at the Taj Vivanta in Bengaluru.
Kumaraswamy had on Friday told the Speaker that he was ready to seek a trust vote or face a no-confidence motion during the session which will go on till July 26.
The 13-month-old coalition government in Karnataka slumped into crisis following the resignation of several Congress and JD(S) MLAs from the membership of the House.
Congress party has been accusing the BJP of conspiring to topple the coalition government in Karnataka.
The ruling alliance is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority. (ANI)

