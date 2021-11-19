Karnataka CM says farmers didn't associate protest with any party, after Cong projects repeal decision as victory

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19 (ANI): After the Congress projected the Centre's decision to repeal the three farm laws as a victory, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the agitating farmers did not associate their protests with any party.

"If any law has been made in a democracy, it's obvious that there will be both people for and against it. The Prime Minister has led by example and listened to the problems faced by farmers. All pro-farmer organisations have welcomed the move. Congress claims this to be its victory but you have to remember that the agitating farmers did not associate its protests with any political party," the Chief Minister said.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.



Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020.

The three farm laws are as follows: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

