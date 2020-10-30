Karnataka CM to campaign for Sira and R R Nagar bypolls

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 30 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said that he would be campaigning for the upcoming by-election in the Sira and RR Nagar constituencies.

"Earlier I had no plans for going for election campaigns. But When (Congress leader) D K Shivakumar, (Janata Dal Secular leaders) H D Kumaraswamy and H D Deve Gowda have been campaigning; as a chief minister, if I don't attend the election campaigns, it sends a wrong message," Yediyurappa said while he was leaving for Sira on Friday.

"I will campaign today till evening in the Sira constituency and from tomorrow (Saturday) I will campaign in RR Nagar," he added.



Regarding Cabinet expansion, he said, "Once the elections conclude and results are out, I will be going to Delhi and then will expand my Cabinet.

When asked about the Opposition's statement that there would be a drastic change in politics after the bypolls, the CM said, "Yes, there will be a change. We will win both the constituencies with a huge margin and the Congress will face humiliation."

Sira in Tumakuru district, along with Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) segment in the city, will go to bypolls on November 3. (ANI)

