Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy speaking in state Assembly.

Karnataka CM urges Speaker to handle Governor's directive

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 17:53 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): Virtually ruling out proving his majority in the Assembly by the second deadline set by the Governor, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday sought protection from the Assembly Speaker in the matter.
Intervening in the debate on the confidence motion moved by him, he said the "second love letter" sent by Governor Vajubhai Vala asking him to prove majority in the Assembly before 6 pm today has hurt him and asked him whether he came to know of horse trading only now.
"I leave the decision on the floor test to you (the Speaker). It won't be directed by Delhi. I request you to protect me from the letter sent by the Governor," Kumaraswamy said.
Displaying photos of BJP leader B S Yedyurappa's personal assistant Santosh purportedly boarding a plane with independent MLA H Nagesh in the Assembly, the chief minister suggested that horse-trading indulged in by BJP was on for the last 10 days.
"I have respect for the Governor. But the second love letter from the Governor has hurt me. He only came to know about horse trading 10 days ago?" he said.
After missing the 1.30 pm deadline, Kumaraswamy received a fresh directive from the Governor to prove his government's majority on the floor of the state Assembly by 6 pm today.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress has moved the Supreme Court seeking a clarification on its order allowing freedom to 15 rebel Karnataka MLAs from participation in the trial of strength on the floor of the Assembly saying it whittles down the power of a political party to issue whips to its members under the anti-defection law.
The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs.
Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned.
The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 18:33 IST

