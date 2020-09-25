Karnataka CM Yediyurappa confident of tiding past Congress' no-confidence motion; JDS unlikely to support motion

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25 (ANI): Ahead of the discussions in the Karnataka Assembly on Friday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he had no objections to the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition.

Karnataka assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri had on Thursday admitted a no-confidence motion moved by the Congress against the BJP government led by Yediyurappa.

"I have no objections to the no-confidence motion, let them do it. Every six months they must move the no-confidence motion once so that I can stay safe for the next six months," Yediyurappa told reporters here before entering the Assembly.



The Congress leaders including former CM Siddaramaiah and MLA Ajay Singh said that the party will seek to raise corruption charges against the government in the Assembly today.

"There is rampant corruption in the government, people are dying everywhere and every day. In the last one week we have lost one central minister, one Rajya Sabha MP and an MLA. In the corona corruption case, there has been a corruption of almost Rs 2,000 crores and there are riots everywhere. People are dying, and there are corruption charges against the Chief Minister. The no-confidence motion is about the corruption charges in various areas, including his family and various departments also. We are waiting for the Speaker to give us time to discuss this in detail in the Assembly today," Singh told reporters here.

However, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said that his party had not yet been approached by the Congress over the issue of support during the no-confidence motion.

"Congress have not approached or consulted us about the no-confidence motion. The manner in which they are behaving shows they don't want our support, I don't know how they will succeed," Kumaraswamy told ANI here. (ANI)

