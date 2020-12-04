Karnataka Congress chief hails HC decision on BBMP elections

Bengaluru [Karnataka], December 4 (ANI): Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Friday welcomed an order by the High Court to hold the elections in the 198 wards of Bengaluru Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) within the next six weeks.

"In a democratic system, there should be periodic elections, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has tried to endanger democracy. However, the court has been quick the overturn its appeal," he said in a statement.

He alleged that the BJP had tried to postpone the local body elections.

"When the announcement of the local body elections was made, I had insisted that the BBMP elections should also be held. It was necessary for our party to go to court again in order to hold the elections," he added.

He said the verdict upholds the basic aspirations of the democratic system.

Earlier today, the Karnataka High Court ordered that the BBMP elections to 198 wards should be announced within six weeks. (ANI)