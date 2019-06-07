Karnataka: Congress hasn't learnt any lesson yet, says Congress leader N. Cheluvarayaswamy

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], June 7 (ANI): Amidst ongoing political slugfest in Karnataka, senior Congress leader N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Friday said hid has not learnt any lesson even after the recently held Assembly polls.

"The Congress party, which has been in coalition with the JDS hasn't learnt any lesson even after the recently-held Lok Sabha election and the party will have to pay if it decides continue ties with JD-S," said Cheluvarayaswamy.

The former JDS leader, who joined the Congress a year ago, said, "Whatever the party decides, I will obey and respect its decision. However, it is a very difficult phase for the Congress and the leaders have to decide accordingly to fix it. There is no future with JD-S in the state and some of us are convinced by the fact that the situation has remained the same since the coalition."

"The people of Karnataka have already taught JD-S a lesson in the recently held Lok Sabha election and the HD Kumaraswamy-led government hasn't learnt a lesson yet. If Congress continues to support JDS, it will lose its path in Karnataka. However, everyone is waiting for the party's decision to come," he added.

The JDS-Congress coalition, which is in power in the state, went through a rough patch during the campaigning of the recently concluded elections.

Tensions between the two parties benefited the BJP which won 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka while both the JDS and the Congress had to content itself with just one seat each. However, the Karnataka Congress unit had said that there was no threat to the coalition in the state.

Congress has 79 MLAs while JD(S) has 37 MLAs in the coalition government holding power in the state. (ANI)