Karnataka: Congress-JDS workers stage protest, allege horse-trading by BJP

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): The Congress-JD(S) workers on Monday staged protest, alleging horse-trading by the BJP in the state.

The workers waded through the streets of the city holding placards.

While one poster stated "BJP leaders and Yeddyurappa are into horse trading to destabilise state Congress and 205 coalition government", the other one said, "PM Narendra Modi and Governor should pay attention to save Constitution and democracy in Karnataka".

Earlier today, all the ministers belonging to Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) put in their papers.

21 Congress ministers had resigned from the Council of Ministers. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy leads JDS-Congress coalition government in the state.

The CMO said that the Council of Ministers would soon be restructured.

The current political crisis in the state will be resolved and the government will run smoothly, Kumaraswamy had said earlier in the day.

The 13-month-old coalition government in the state slumped into crisis following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on June 6.

JDS MLA H Vishwanath, however, had claimed that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.

However, the Speaker is yet to accept their resignations. (ANI)

