Karnataka Congress promises Rs 3,000 monthly allowance to unemployed youth

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], March 20 (ANI): Karnataka Congress on Monday promised to give Rs 3,000 as a monthly allowance to the unemployed youth in the state as part of the Indian Nation Congress' (INC) 4th Guarantee - 'Yuva Nidhi'.

At the 'Yuva Kranti Samavesha' in Belgaum, INC promised to provide 'Yuva Nidhi', through which Rs 3,000 per month will be provided to every unemployed youth with a graduate degree and Rs 1,500 every month for every unemployed youth holding a diploma.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Former President Rahul Gandhi, PCC President DK Shivakumar, CLP Leader Siddaramaiah, and Karnataka Congress leadership today announced INC's 4th Guarantee.

Notably, 'Yuva Nidhi' would be provided for a period of 2 years.

Following up on its first 3 guarantees of - 'Gruha Jyoti' - 200 units of free electricity per month for all households, 'Gruha Laxmi' - Rs 2,000 per month for every women head of household and 10 Kg rice for every member of the family under 'Anna Bhagya', the INC announced the 'Yuva Nidhi' for the welfare of the unemployed youth of the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will launch the self-employment scheme known as the Swami Vivekananda Yuvashakti Sangha scheme on March 23.

The Chief Minister on Sunday chaired a meeting of the senior officials and chief executive officers and reviewed the progress.

"The women's self-help groups have been active for many years. But a self-employment scheme has been formulated for the first time for youths, and the chief executive officers of the zila panchayats must prioritize this. Their work does not end with the formation of joint liability groups and distribution of revolving funds as they have to identify the groups, help to avail loans, start the units, and till the production starts. They need to guide them," said the Chief Minister.

He also instructed the counsellors appointed to select projects must arrange for training from the experts in the respective areas in which the youths take up projects. Then only this scheme be successful.

The CM advised bankers to support the youths at the time of advancing the loans for the Yuvashakti groups. The banks are free to give loans of more than Rs 5 lakh fixed by the government if the projects are profitable.

Focussing on the progress of the scheme to date, there are 5951-gram panchayats in the state and the finance department issued orders on March 8, 2023, to constitute two joint privilege committees in each village under the Swami Vivekananda Yuvashakti scheme. (ANI)