Karnataka Congress questions Bommai govt over COVID deaths, farmers' suicide

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 1 (ANI): After slamming the Karnataka government over 40 per cent commission allegation, the Congress state unit on Sunday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for the COVID management during the pandemic alleging that there is no count of deaths with the Basavaraj Bommai administration.

The party also slammed the government over the farmers' suicide incidents in the state and said that the government has no count of the same.

"To our Prime Minister - Karnataka's neighbours do not count the dead, There is no count of deaths due to Corona, There is no count of those who died without getting oxygen, There is no count of farmers who committed suicide, The number of youths who died due to unemployment is not counted, Road pothole deaths are not counted. The only thing that matters is what people say," Karnataka Congress tweeted on Sunday.

With the polling day inching closer, the allegations and counter-allegations among the political parties have seen a spike with the BJP and Congress slamming each other over several issues including corruption.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday called upon the people of Karnataka to unite and vote for Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls, failing which the future of the next generation "will be jeopardised".

Emphasizing that the unity of people in the elections as "important", Kharge sought their support in forming the Congress government with an "overwhelming majority".

"This is an important election and unitedly we all need to vote for Congress and support Congress to win an overwhelming majority. If we don't unite and support Congress today, then our next generation's future will be jeopardised," Kharge said.

He accused the BJP of peddling lies to seek votes.

"We speak the truth before the people and BJP uses lies to ask for votes. I can give you many examples. For the existing double road, they add additional two lanes and claim it as their project. They paint an old railway engine and claim it as a new train service between Mysuru to Varanasi. Actually, it was done by us when I was the Railway Minister," he claimed.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)