Karnataka crisis: 21 Congress ministers step down voluntarily

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 08 (ANI): Twenty-one ministers of the Congress in Karnataka resigned voluntarily from the cabinet on Monday, amid the ongoing political turmoil in the state.

"21 Karnataka Congress ministers have resigned voluntarily," Karnataka Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said while addressing the media.

The 13-month-old coalition government slumped into crisis following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on June 6.

With the dramatic turn of events, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy had to cut short his US visit and return to Bengaluru on Sunday, as the state government appears to have fallen into a minority.

The strength of the ruling coalition in Karnataka has come down to 105, which is eight short of the half-way mark of 113.

Apart from Congress strongman Ramalinga Reddy, Anand Singh, Ramesh Jarkiholi, BC Patil, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda, S Hebbar, Mahesh Kumatalli, Gopalayya, and Pratap Gowda Patil have tendered resignations. However, the Speaker is yet to accept the resignations.

As many as 10 of the rebel MLAs are lodged in Mumbai's Sofitel hotel. (ANI)