Karnataka crisis: BJP leader Yeddyurappa's PA seen escorting rebel leaders to Speaker's chamber

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Despite the BJP denying having any role in the current political turmoil in the state, sources on Monday said that BS Yeddyurappa's Personal Assistant (PA) Santosh was seen escorting the dissident Congress MLAs from a private hotel on UB Road to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar's chamber in the Legislative Assembly.

Yeddyurappa is the president of the BJP's state unit. The party has clarified that he would be the chief minister if the BJP forms a new government in the state.

Santosh was also seen with Nagesh, the minister who has resigned from the Union Council of Ministers, at the airport.

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar said: "I got a call from Nagesh. I rushed to the airport but by that time the flight had already taken off. Our leaders will look into it."

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking in the Lok Sabha said that his party has "nothing" to do with the current political situation in Karnataka.

"Whatever is happening in Karnataka, our party has nothing to do with it. Our party is fully committed to the dignity of parliamentary democracy," said Singh in the Lower House of Parliament.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state plunged into crisis after 11 MLAs resigned as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) on Saturday. (ANI)

