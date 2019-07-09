Karnataka crisis: Rebel MLAs say they are not joining BJP, lash out at CM

Mumbai [Maharashtra], July 09 (ANI): With Congress demanding their disqualification on grounds of defection and anti-party activities, their rebel legislators from Karnataka on Tuesday said they are still with the party and have not joined the BJP.

"Total 10 MLAs (of Congress and JDS) have submitted their resignation to Speaker and Karnataka Governor. We are still in Congress party but resigned from MLA post. We are not expecting any minister post. People of Karnataka don't like 'maitri' govt'," MLA ST Somashekhar told ANI.

When asked whether the MLAs are planning to join the BJP, Sonmashekhar said, "We are not joining any party we did not resign from the Congress but have resigned as MLA."

Another dissident, of the JDS, lashed out at Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy over his foreign visits.

"Karnataka CM travelled abroad without consultation with MLAs, no work was progressing in the state," said JD(S) MLA Narayan Gowda.

Gowda said the rebels have stepped down as legislators due to lack of development in the state and added that they will return in two days.

"We are not scared of the threat given to us in the CLP meeting. Siddhramiah has lied. People were not happy with the government," Gowda asserted.

The remarks by legislators who have pushed the Congress-JDS coalition into crisis came soon after Congress leader Siddhramiah accused them of colluding with the BJP.

"The CLP (Congress Legislature Party) has decided to submit a petition to the Speaker seeking disqualification of the members who are trying to resign from their membership. Not only to disqualify them, but they shall not be allowed to contest the election for the next six years," Congress leader Siddaramaiah told reporters.

"Even now I request them to come back, withdraw their resignations. The party has taken a decision requesting their disqualification," he added.

The former chief minister also cited the anti-defection law and said the legislators are bound to be disqualified as per the process of law.

The Congress-JDS coalition government in the state plunged into crisis after 10 MLAs resigned as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) on Saturday. They are presently in Mumbai.

Another independent MLA, H Nagesh, who was inducted as minister last month, withdrew support from the Kumaraswamy government on Monday.

The deepening crisis has sent senior leaders of both parties in a huddle with both sides holding a rally of meetings to mitigate the crisis. (ANI)