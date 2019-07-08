Karnataka crisis: Rebel MLAs stand firm on resignation; Cong slams Centre for trying to topple alliance government

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): In what could further deepen the crisis for the Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka, rebel Congress MLAs, who are staying here in Sofitel Hotel, on Sunday said that their decision to resign from the Legislative Assembly was final.

"We are 10 MLAs here. A total 13 MLAs have submitted resignation to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and Governor Vajubhai Bala. We all are together. No question of going back to Bengaluru and withdrawing the resignations," Karnataka Congress MLA ST Somashekar said while speaking to media persons outside the hotel.

Another disgruntled MLA BC Patil endorsed the views of Somashekhar.

"Whatever Somasekhar said is right. As many as 13 MLAs people have tendered their resignation. No question of going back and taking back the resignation. We are all together. Our decision is final," he said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre for "taking interest in toppling the alliance government in the state."

"Today also some MLAs went to Mumbai. They have gone under pressure. They have been told many things. Also, the BJP in the state has become active with the help of the Centre. Ruling government at the Centre has taken interest to topple this alliance government. They are trying to get rid of this government," said Kharge, while talking to ANI.

Stating that the government should run as per the Constitution, the Congress leader said: "It is a constitutionally elected government in Karnataka. BJP is destabilising it. In about 14 states, they are pressurising, not only the Congress MLAs but also the regional party members." (ANI)